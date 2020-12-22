Farmers' protest: 'Nothing new in govt's letter,' say farmers; to discuss next steps today

Farmers who have been protesting the new farm laws have said that the letter sent by the Centre offers nothing new. The Centre had sent the farmers' unions a letter asking them to decide the date for the next round of talks. However, the farmers claimed that there is nothing new in the Centre's latest letter as they held a day-long relay hunger strike at all protest sites at Delhi borders on Monday. The farmers are now expected to meet on Tuesday to discuss the next plan of action. A reply to the letter sent by the Centre is also expected to be finalised today.

Farmers are also attempting to draw support from their counterparts in other states like Bihar to back their demand for a law ensuring Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said the Centre was trying to tire out the farmers by offering to start talks from the very beginning. He said it was futile and that the farmers' organisations have already rejected the new farm laws.

Meanwhile, thousands of farmers from Maharashtra left for Delhi on Monday from Nashik to join the ongoing agitation. The farmers were led by leaders of the Kisan Sabha. Before the march to Delhi, the farmers burned effigies of Central leaders.

The letter by the Joint Secretary in the Union Agriculture Ministry Vivek Aggarwal on Sunday asked the farmers to specify their concerns over it earlier proposal of amendments in the laws. "You are requested to share the details in respect to your doubts after having discussion with farm union leaders invited earlier, and inform the date for punah vaarta (next round of talks) according to your convenience, so that the matter can be resolved by holding a meeting again at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi; so that the current agitation can be ended soon," said the letter.

