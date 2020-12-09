Farmer leaders to address media at 5 pm from Singhu border

The leaders of agitating farmers' unions will address a press conference at 5 pm on Wednesday, December 9, at Singhu border to clarify their stand on the government's draft proposals to end the impasse over the new agri laws.

The leaders also held a meeting earlier in the day to discuss the new propositions sent by the Centre. Meanwhile, according to sources, the possibility of farmers accepting the government's proposals is less as most of them will not accept anything less than the repealing of the three farm acts.

The leaders will make the announcement from the (Singhu) border, situated near National Highway No.1 (GT Road), where thousands of farmers have been camping for over 10 days, demanding scrapping of the three farm laws which they fear will dwindle their income and leave them at the mercy of big corporations.

Following an inconclusive meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and protesting farmers (on Tuesday, December 8), the government sent them new propositions.

The big meeting, which was to take place between the protesting farmers and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday, has also been called off.

Meanwhile, there is no official confirmation regarding the next meeting yet, according to sources who added that the government kept repeating the same assurances to the farmers at Tuesday's meeting, proposing amendments to the laws, but farmers were adamant that they would settle for nothing less than the scrapping of the legislations.

This led to the talks, the fifth since the protests started, ending in a deadlock. Although the negotiations failed to make any breakthrough, the government told farmers it would send fresh proposals on Wednesday which they discussed during a meeting at the Singhu border.

However, the government has said that the laws will reform the agriculture sector and will remove middlemen allowing farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

Meanwhile, five opposition leaders will also meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday to discuss the ongoing farmers' protest over new farm laws.

The delegation scheduled to meet President Kovind comprises Sharad Pawar from NCP, Rahul Gandhi from INC, D Raja from CPI, Sitaram Yechury from CPI(M), and TKS Elangovan from DMK.

