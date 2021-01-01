FASTags mandatory for all 4-wheelers from today; hybrid lanes to accept cash till February 15

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has mandated FASTag on vehicles with effect from Friday, January 1.The guidelines issued by the ministry regarding FASTags pertain to the process of toll-collection. All vehicles passing through a toll plaza need to have the FASTag affixed to their windshields.

The rules are applicable to the 'M' and 'N' categories of motor vehicles sold before December 1, 2017, both of which cater to vehicles having at least four wheels.

While category 'M' stands for a motor vehicle with at least four wheels used for carrying passengers, category 'N' stands for a motor vehicle with at least four wheels used for carrying goods, which may also carry persons in addition to goods.

The ministry clarified in an official release that the Central Motor Vehicle (CMV) Rule stands in force as it is.

However, it also added that at hybrid lanes of fee plazas on national highways, fee payment can be made through FASTag as well as in cash mode till February 15, 2021.

"Moreover, in FASTag lanes of fee plazas, payment of fees will continue to be through FASTag only," the ministry said.

The FASTag is a sticker that has an integrated radio-frequency Identification (RFID) barcode, which is linked to the registration details of the respective vehicle. While passing through a toll plaza, FASTag readers at the spot will read the barcode and deduct the appropriate amount accordingly. FASTag remains valid for five years from the date of issuance.

