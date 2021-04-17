FedEx shooting: Four Sikhs shot, S Jaishankar assures victims' families of assistance

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has assured the American Sikh Community that the Indian Consulate General in Chicago has got in touch with the Mayor and the local authorities in Indianapolis to ensure all possible assistance to the victims. Out of the eight victims in the FedEx shooting, four belonged to the American Sikh community.

Jaishankar said, "Deeply shocked by shooting at FedEx facility in Indianapolis. Victims include persons of Indian American Sikh community. Our Consulate General in Chicago is in touch with Mayor and local authorities in Indianapolis as well as community leaders. Will render all possible assistance."





The incident, that took place at a FedEx facility on Indianapolis' Mirabel Road, comes a month after six Asian people were killed in a mass shooting in Atlanta. A "significant" number of employees at the FedEx facility in question are Sikhs, according to a police official.

After the incident, the shooter took his own life. Indiana representative Congressman Andre Carson said, "I am heartbroken by the mass shooting at the FedEx facility here in Indianapolis and praying for all affected by this tragedy." House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for Congressional action on gun control and said she was mortified by this incident. Pelosi said that while our prayers are with the bereaved families, "commonsense gun violence prevention laws to save lives and prevent this suffering" are the need of the hour.

Sikh Coalition, which identifies itself as the largest Sikh civil rights organization in the US said, it was "sad to confirm" that at least four of those killed were community members, adding that it expected authorities to "conduct a full investigation-including the possiblility of bias as a factor".

Executive director of the AAPI Victory Alliance Varun Nikore said the shootings were symbolic of "yet another senseless massacre that has become a daily occurrence in this country."

He alleged politicians of being beholden to the gun lobby and noted, "The senseless gun violence that we're seeing in this country is reflective of all of the spineless politicians who are beholden to the gun lobby. Period. End of story. They will be hearing from us-instead of offering thoughts and prayers, it' s time to mobilise for direct action and vote them out. That is what we're doing today. We will end the violence, only when we have leaders who have the guts to do so."

