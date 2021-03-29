'Festival of happiness, social harmony': PM Modi, President Kovind extend Holi greetings to the nation

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, March 29, greeted the nation on the occasion of Holi.

PM Modi wished the festival of colours instill "new vigour and energy" in peoples' lives. Taking to Twitter, the prime minister extended his greetings to the people. "Wishing you all a very happy Holi. This festival of joy, happiness, laughter and glee should infuse new energy into everyone's life," PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

à¤à¤ª à¤¸à¤­à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤²à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¢à¥à¤° à¤¸à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤¶à¥à¤­à¤à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤à¥¤ à¤à¤¨à¤à¤¦, à¤à¤®à¤à¤, à¤¹à¤°à¥à¤· à¤à¤° à¤à¤²à¥à¤²à¤¾à¤¸ à¤à¤¾ à¤¯à¤¹ à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¥à¤¹à¤¾à¤° à¤¹à¤° à¤à¤¿à¤¸à¥ à¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤µà¤¨ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¨à¤ à¤à¥à¤¶ à¤à¤° à¤¨à¤ à¤à¤°à¥à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤¾ à¤¸à¤à¤à¤¾à¤° à¤à¤°à¥à¥¤ â Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 29, 2021

Also Read: Holi 2021: Wishes, messages, Facebook, WhatsApp status, stickers, best Holi songs, greetings, images and pictures

President Ram Nath Kovind also tweeted, "Greetings to all fellow citizens on Holi. The festival of colours, Holi, is a festival of social harmony which brings about joy, delight and hope in the lives of people. May this festival further strengthen the spirit of nationalism which is integral to our cultural diversity."

Greetings to all fellow citizens on Holi. The festival of colours, Holi, is a festival of social harmony which brings about joy, delight and hope in the lives of people. May this festival further strengthen the spirit of nationalism which is integral to our cultural diversity. â President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 29, 2021

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several other ministers also extended Holi wishes to everyone.

"Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Holi. May this great festival of colour, unity, and goodwill bring happiness, peace and good luck to all of you," Shah tweeted.

Also Read: Holi 2021: Is stock market closed on Monday? Know about NSE, BSE trading on March 29

Holi, which is predominantly a Hindu festival, is celebrated by people of other faiths as well. It marks the beginning of the spring harvest season in the country.

People celebrate Holi by tossing colours, water, and water-filled balloons at each other, and also binge on lip-smacking sweets and thandai.

However, public celebrations in several states across the country have been banned in the wake of rising coronavirus cases.