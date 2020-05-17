Fifth tranche of economic package will have transformative impact on health, education sectors: Modi

The fifth and last tranche of economic stimulus announced by the government on Sunday will have a transformative impact on India's health and education sectors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said.

The measures will boost entrepreneurship, help public sector units and revitalise the village economy, the prime minister said in a tweet.

"Reform trajectories of the states will also get an impetus," he said.

The government on Sunday announced suspension of new bankruptcy filings on loan defaults for one year and raised the threshold for insolvency as it moved to ease COVID-19 pain for the industry.

