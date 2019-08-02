Finance Ministry invites application for post of RBI deputy governor vacated by Viral Acharya

The government has invited applications for the post of deputy governor in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The vacancy opened after economist Viral Acharya resigned six months before the scheduled end of his term.

Candidates with at least 25 years of work experience in public administration, including experience at the Secretary level or equivalent in the Government of India, or at least 25 years of work experience in an Indian or international public financial institution, can apply for the post, according to a notification issued by the Finance Ministry.

Individuals with exceptional merit and track record at the national or international level in the relevant field will also be considered for the position, the notice said. On salary and allowances, the notice said the post carries the pay scale of Rs 2.25 lakh.

"The appointment will be for a period of three years and the person will be eligible for re-appointment," the advertisement said.

As per the notification, applicants below 60 years of age as on July 24, 2019 are eligible for the job. The last date for submitting the application is August 30.

Last month, RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya, who batted for central bank's independence, resigned six months before the scheduled end of his term. Acharya, who joined the RBI on January 23, 2017, was youngest deputy governor post-economic liberalisation. Acharya, who did PhD in Finance from New York University Stern School of Business in 2001, will return to the university to teach.

The RBI, which is headed by the governor, currently Shaktikanta Das, has three deputy governors, B.P. Kanungo, N.S. Vishwanathan and M.K. Jain. The RBI is run by four deputy governors - typically, an economist, a banker and two from within the central bank- in addition to a Governor.

