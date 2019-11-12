Stock markets to remain closed today on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti

India's financial markets, including currency, debt and equity markets, will remain closed in wake of Guru Nanak Jayanti on Tuesday and will resume trading on Wednesday.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended marginally higher (0.04 per cent) on Monday on weak global equities amid diminishing US-China trade deal hopes.

While BSE Sensex ended 21 points higher at Rs 40,345.08, Nifty rose 5 points to 11,913.45. Vedanta, Hero MotoCorp and TCS were the top losers on Sensex, while YES Bank, Tata Motors and IndusInd Bank were the top Sensex gainers.

Sectorally, strength in PSU Banking, media and realty sector supported the broader indices. However, weakness in auto, IT, pharma and metal shares limited gains.

In global cues, the 16-month trade war between the world's two biggest economies diminished investor's sentiments as uncertainty remained over whether the United States and China could end their damaging trade war. The 10-year benchmark bond yield closed at 6.77 per cent. The domestic currency settled at 71.46 against the US dollar.

