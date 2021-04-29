FIR against Parambir Singh, 27 other police officials on corruption charges

An FIR has been filed against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh after a police inspector accused him of corruption.

The FIR has been registered at the city Kotwali police station in Akola in the Vidarbha region against Singh, DCP Parag Manere and 26 other policemen. The Akola police has filed a zero FIR in the matter and then transferred it to Thane police, i.e., getting an FIR lodged at a police station whether the offence has been committed in that area or not.

The police personnel have been charged under sections like criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence, and sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities Act), 1989.

Police inspector Bhimrao Ghadge, who was posted in Thane police commissionerate during 2015-18 alleged that several officers indulged in various acts of corruption under Parambir Singh.

He added that Singh also asked him not to charge-sheet certain individuals against whom FIRs had been filed. Ghadge also alleged that after he refused to comply with Singh's orders, five FIRs were registered against him and he was suspended.

This, however, is not the only case filed against Parambir Singh.

The Maharashtra Home Department had asked Director General of Police Sanjay Pandey earlier this month to conduct 'preliminary inquiry' into a complaint lodged by Assistant Police Inspector Anup Dange against Singh on February 2. Pandey has also been asked to look into the report submitted by the Assistant Police Commissioner (crime) on April 7.

Singh was removed as the Mumbai police commissioner in March.

With PTI inputs

