Fire breaks out at Noida's ESIC Hospital; rescue operations underway

A fire broke out at the ESIC Hospital in Noida on Thursday morning. Firefighting operations are underway, officials said. The blaze broke out ni the basement of the seven-storey hospital located in Sector 24, a police official said.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the Fire Department was alerted about it around 8 am, the official said. The cause of the fire was yet to be known.

Fire Breaks Out at ESIC Noida.â¹ï¸â¹ï¸ pic.twitter.com/FVA4iCQxGT - Aman Singh (@3243649c82034c3) January 9, 2020

(This is a developing story and will be updated soon)