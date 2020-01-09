Fire breaks out at Noida's ESIC Hospital; rescue operations underway

Business Today
January 9, 2020
A fire broke out at the ESIC Hospital in Noida on Thursday morning. Firefighting operations are underway, officials said. The blaze broke out ni the basement of the seven-storey hospital located in Sector 24, a police official said.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the Fire Department was alerted about it around 8 am, the official said. The cause of the fire was yet to be known.

(This is a developing story and will be updated soon)

