Fire breaks out at footwear brand, Paragon office in Kochi; rescue operations underway

A major fire broke out at footwear brand Paragon's office and godown in Kochi's Ernakulam. The fire broke out at their office in Kalathilpatambil Road. According to initial reports, the fire emanated from the fourth floor of the six-storey office and a short circuit could be the possible cause. There are no reports of casualties so far.

Fire fighters have reached the spot and rescue operation is underway. Reports say nearby buildings have also been evacuated. The work on a Metro project, which is underway nearby, has also been halted for the moment.

Kerala: Fire breaks out at a warehouse in Ernakulam. Fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/Q2ZTVQmHDr - ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2019

The extent of damage is yet to be ascertained. Officials believe that nobody is trapped in the building.

According to initial reports, fire fighters were struggling to douse the fire.

Thick, black smoke can be seen billowing from the building.

Huge fire at footwear major Paragon's office and storehouse in Kochi @IeMalayalampic.twitter.com/ZRbosEa8cs - Sanjay Mohan (@sanjaymohank) February 20, 2019

(This is a developing sotry; more details are awaited)