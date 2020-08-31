Fiscal deficit in FY21 may cross 6% as nominal GDP crashes 23% in Q1

The sharp fall in nominal GDP in the first quarter of this financial year will have its implications on revenue collection and fiscal deficit ratio.

The nominal GDP in the first quarter contracted by 22.6 per cent to Rs 38.08 lakh crore compared to Rs 49.18 lakh crore in the same period last year even as the real GDP declined 23.9 per cent during the quarter.

The drop in nominal GDP, which is GDP calculated at the current price, will be reflected in poor revenue collection. Contraction in nominal GDP shows a demand contraction which will be reflected in overall tax collections.

"With nominal GDP also showing a negative growth of about 23 per cent in Q1 FY21, tax revenues are also likely to contract sharply in the year as a whole," says Dr DK Srivastava, Chief Policy Advisor, EY India.

This is already evident in paltry tax collection during the April-July period of 2020 at Rs 2 lakh crore, 41 per cent lower than Rs 3.4 lakh crore during the same period last year.

The contraction in nominal GDP numbers means that India's fiscal deficit ratio, calculated as a percentage of nominal GDP, will look worse.

The government had projected the nominal GDP in 2020-21 to be Rs 2.25 lakh crore, assuming a 10 per cent growth in nominal GDP. Based on this estimate, the government had projected a 3.5 per cent fiscal deficit, which anyway would be breached as government has increased its borrowing in the current financial year by 50 per cent to Rs 12 lakh crore. The government funds its fiscal deficit by borrowing.

With economists and experts estimating a 6-10 per cent contraction in GDP in real terms, the nominal GDP could also contract by 3-6 per cent assuming a 3-4 per cent inflation. With nominal GDP in 2019-20 at Rs 203.5 lakh crore, the same will be around Rs 200 lakh crore in the current financial year.

The fiscal deficit till July has already touched Rs 8.2 lakh crore, and even if the government sticks to the revised borrowing limit of Rs 12 lakh crore, the Centre's fiscal deficit alone could cross 6 per cent of the GDP in the current financial year.

