FM Sitharaman to meet trade bodies, tax professionals in Kolkata today

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be visiting Kolkata to meet industry representatives, trade bodies and tax professionals on Sunday.

FM Sitharaman will be discussing various themes and provisions in the Union Budget 2020-21, presented in Parliament on February 1, 2020 at 10:30 am today.

The FM will also hold an interactive session with eminent industrialist, economists and various other opinion makers regarding the salient features of the Budget.

The Finance Minister will be joined by Secretary (Finance), Secretary (Expenditure), Secretary (Revenue), Secretary (Economic Affairs), Chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and Chairman, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

