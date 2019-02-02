Former Madhya Pradesh DGP Rishi Kumar Shukla appointed as CBI Director

Rishi Kumar Shukla, a 1983-batch IPS officer has been appointed as the new Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation. Shukla, who held the office of the Director General of Police of Madhya Pradesh has been appointed for a term of two years.

The appointment of Shukla as the CBI chief was finalised by the selection panel led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will take charge from acting director M Nageswara Rao who was appointed after Alok Verma was removed from the office by the selection committee.