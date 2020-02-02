FPIs invest over Rs 12,000 crore in Jan; remain net buyer for 5th consecutive month

Foreign investors have pumped in more than Rs 12,000 crore in stock markets in January, remaining net buyers of Indian equities for the fifth consecutive month helped by easing concerns pertaining to geopolitical tension between the US and Iran coupled with US-China trade war.

In the equities segment, FPIs invested Rs 7,547.8 crore in September, Rs 12,367.9 crore in October, Rs 25,230.6 crore in November and Rs 7,338.4 crore in December.

According to depositories data, a net sum of Rs 12,122 crore was pumped into equities last month by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

However, a net amount of Rs 11,119 crore was withdrawn from the debt segment during the same period. This translated into a net investment of Rs 1,003 crore.

"Starting off on a rather placid note on account of brewing geopolitical tension between the US and Iran and fast changing trend with regards to the US-China trade war, FPIs regained their risk appetite as these concerns started to wane," said Himanshu Srivastava, senior analyst manager research at Morningstar Investment Adviser India.

He, further, said that several measures announced in the Union Budget are likely to boost foreign investments into the Indian market in the interim period.

However, from the long-term perspective, the focus would continue to be on the country's macro-economic stability and other influencing global factors, he added.

On Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said certain government securities will be open for foreign investors, adding that the Centre plans to increase investment limit for FPIs in corporate bonds from 9% to 15%.

Besides, the government also proposed to remove dividend distribution tax (DDT) on companies, and henceforth the tax burden will be shifted to recipients at the applicable rate.

The removal of DDT will help enhance returns for foreign investors, experts said.

"Non-availability of credit of DDT to most foreign investors in their home country used to result in lower return for them on their equity investments. With this, foreign investors can now claim credit for the same in their home jurisdictions," Srivastava said.

With regard to hike in FPI investment limit for corporate bonds, he said, "it will increase their participation in the Indian fixed income market while on the other hand, it will infuse liquidity in the segment and help it in gaining more depth."

