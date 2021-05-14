Fuel rates up for eighth time since May 4; petrol, diesel prices cross Rs 100 in these cities

Continuing its upward trend, petrol rates shot up by 29 paise whereas diesel prices went up by 34 paise on Friday. This is the eighth hike since May 4.

Petrol prices in Delhi were jacked up to Rs 92.34 per litre whereas diesel costs Rs 82.95 per litre. Petrol prices inched closer towards Rs 100 per litre in Mumbai at Rs 98.65 per litre while you need to shell out Rs 90.11 for a litre of diesel.

Petrol prices went up to Rs 94.09 in Chennai and Rs 92.44 in Kolkata respectively. One needs to pay Rs 87.81 for a litre of petrol in Chennai whereas in Kolkata, petrol sells for Rs 85.79 per litre.

While the rates are inching towards Rs 100 in the metros, it has already crossed Rs 100 in multiple places in the country.

Places where petrol, diesel rates have crossed Rs 100-mark

Petrol prices breached the Rs 100 per litre mark in states like Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan. Madhya Pradesh has the highest petrol prices in the country followed by Rajasthan and Maharashtra. Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have the highest value-added tax (VAT) on fuel across India.

Petrol prices in Madhya Pradesh on May 14 (Friday)

In Madhya Pradesh, petrol is the costliest in Rewa (Rs 102.69 per litre), Shahdol (Rs 102.68 per litre), Balaghat (Rs102.56 per litre), Satna (Rs 102.36 per litre), Panna (Rs 102.28 per litre), Chhindwara (Rs 102.29 per litre), Alirajpur (Rs 102.15 per litre) and Burhanpur (Rs 102.14 per litre) respectively.

In Barwani, petrol costs Rs 101.91 per litre whereas one needs to pay Rs 101.92 for a litre of petrol in Umaria.

One needs to shell out Rs 100.76 per litre for petrol in Ashoknagar whereas in Betul, petrol sells for Rs 100.90 per litre. Petrol costs Rs 100.45 in Bhopal whereas, in Damoh and Bhind, it costs Rs 100.95 per litre.

Petrol prices in Maharashtra on May 14 (Friday)

Petrol is the costliest in the Parbhani area in Maharashtra at Rs 101. 03 per litre. In Amravati, one needs to shell out Rs 100.13 for a litre whereas petrol sells for Rs 100.27 per litre in Buldhana. Petrol costs Rs 100.06 per litre in Ratnagiri whereas, in Nanded, you need to shell out Rs 100.87 for a litre of petrol.

Petrol prices in Rajasthan on May 14 (Friday)

In Rajasthan, petrol is the costliest in Ganganagar at Rs 103.28 per litre. This is followed closely by Hanumangarh at Rs 102.63 per litre and Bikaner and Jaisalmer at Rs 101.39 per litre.

Petrol costs Rs 100.60 per litre in Churu whereas, in Sirohi, one needs to shell out Rs 100.57 for a litre of petrol. In Dungarpur, you need to pay Rs 100.49 for a litre of petrol. Petrol costs Rs 100.45 per litre in Jhunjhunu whereas, in Barmer, it costs Rs 100.44 per litre. Petrol costs Rs 100.39 in Sawai Madhopur whereas, in Banswara, it costs Rs 100.27 per litre.

Why petrol prices are the highest in these states?

State-backed oil marketing companies (OMCs) revise the fuel prices daily depending on the global oil prices, freight charges and the value-added tax (VAT) imposed by each and every state government.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

