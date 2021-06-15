Business Today
'Get vaccinated as soon as possible', says Rahul Gandhi

"Unlocking is happening but the coronavirus is among us and will continue to remain. In such a situation, continue to follow safety rules and get the vaccine as soon as possible," Rahul Gandhi said

twitter-logoPTI | June 15, 2021 | Updated 13:17 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged everyone to follow safety rules and get vaccinated saying no one is safe till the time everyone is.

"Unlocking is happening but the coronavirus is among us and will continue to remain. In such a situation, continue to follow safety rules and get the vaccine as soon as possible," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

"No one is safe till the time everyone is safe. Take care of yourself," he added. Gandhi has been calling for a vaccine policy to help everyone get inoculated.


Delhi and some other states have started unlocking after easing lockdown restrictions that were imposed to check the spread of coronavirus during the second wave.

