Goa airport services disrupted for a few hours as fuel spills from MiG-29K aircraft causes fire

The Goa airport was closed temporarily on Friday afternoon following an incident of fire caused by a drop tank of a naval fighter aircraft, a Navy official said.

A portion of the main runway of the airport caught fire after a drop tank of a MiG-29K aircraft fell down from the jet while it was taking off, Navy spokesperson Capt D K Sharma said.

He said the airport has been closed for a few hours following the incident that took place around 2 PM.

The Goa airport is used for both civilian and military aircraft.





Flash. #GoaAirport closed temporarily for a few hours view incident of fire caused by a drop tank of MiG 29K which got detached whilst taking off. All efforts in hand to resume flights ASAP. MiG 29K fighter ac is safe. @aaigoaairport@AAI_Officialpic.twitter.com/5iDRT8r6BX â SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) June 8, 2019

"All efforts are on to resume flight services at the airport as soon as possible," Sharma said.