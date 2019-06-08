Business Today

Goa airport services disrupted for a few hours as fuel spills from MiG-29K aircraft causes fire

A portion of the main runway of the airport caught fire after a drop tank of a MiG-29K aircraft fell down from the jet while it was taking off, Navy spokesperson Capt D K Sharma said

twitter-logo PTI   New Delhi     Last Updated: June 8, 2019  | 15:47 IST
Goa airport services disrupted for a few hours as fuel spills from MiG-29K aircraft causes fire

The Goa airport was closed temporarily on Friday afternoon following an incident of fire caused by a drop tank of a naval fighter aircraft, a Navy official said.

A portion of the main runway of the airport caught fire after a drop tank of a MiG-29K aircraft fell down from the jet while it was taking off, Navy spokesperson Capt D K Sharma said.

He said the airport has been closed for a few hours following the incident that took place around 2 PM.

The Goa airport is used for both civilian and military aircraft.


"All efforts are on to resume flight services at the airport as soon as possible," Sharma said.

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: goa airport fire | goa fire | goa | MiG-29K | fire at goa airport | indian navy
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close