Govt gives Coast Guard power to board, search, detain any vessel or arrest people

A Coast Guard official said earlier, the maritime security agency had powers to board and detain vessels under the Customs Act and NDPS Act

twitter-logo PTI   New Delhi     Last Updated: December 5, 2019  | 10:56 IST
The Coast Guard can now board, search, detain any vessel or even arrest any person involved in offences within the area of maritime zone of India, according to a Defence Ministry notification.

In an official notification, the Ministry of Defence said, "The govt authorises every member of the Coast Guard to visit, board, seize & search vessel or arrest any person or seize any artificial island or any floating or moored object".


A Coast Guard official said earlier, the maritime security agency had powers to board and detain vessels under the Customs Act and NDPS Act but under the new government order, dated December 2, it can carry out the same activities under the Coast Guard Act.

