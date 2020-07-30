Govt to soon launch fully digital single-window clearance for businesses: Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday said that the government is working on single window system for granting clearances and approvals to industries in the country. The system will be fully digital that would reduce the number of times businesses would need to interact with the government, Goyal said while speaking at an event.

"The Government is genuinely working to create a true Single Window System which is completely digital and provides for unified and integrated business procedures. In addition, we will also encourage risk based self-regulation and third party certifications," he said at the online National Digital Conference on 'Easing Doing Business for Atmanirbhar Bharat' organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

He further stated that the government is working on the Land Bank Portal which will be launched soon.

Few days back, the minister had said that government will set up a single window industrial clearance cell and all the concerned state governments and central ministries are being taken on board for the system.

In an interaction with sovereign wealth funds, the foreign pension funds and others on ease of doing business and investments in infrastructure sector in India, Goyal had said that the government was working on creating a land bank, for which six states have already given their consent. This would help the potential investors to locate and identify the land banks from their distant offices and finalise the location of industries, without frequently visiting the offices of land owning agencies.

Goyal had said that the government had initially identified 12 industrial sectors to focus upon, and the same has been expanded to 20, which would help in scaling up investment, and leveraging the competitive edge of the country. These sectors include furniture - standard as well as special furniture, air-conditioners, leather, footwear, agro-chemicals, ready-to-eat food, steel, aluminium, copper, textiles, electric vehicles, auto components, TV set-top boxes, CCTVs, sports goods, ethanol and bio-fuels, and toys.