Greater Kailash election results: AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj leads in early trends

Almost two hours after the counting of votes started in Delhi, the AAP has secured lead on 50 seats in the Delhi Assembly polls 2020. The BJP as of now is a distant second at 20 seats whereas the Congress is still at 0 seats. As per early trends, AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj is leading in Greater Kailash.

Bharadwaj told ANI that people of Delhi have accepted AAP's governance model. He also said that he is getting double the votes compared to the BJP candidate, Shikha Rai.

Greater Kailash can also be called Bhardwaj's home turf as he won from the Greater Kailash seat against the BJP's Ajay Kumar Malhotra by 13,092 votes in the 2013 Delhi Assembly polls. In the 2015 Delhi polls, Bhardwaj defeated BJP's Rakesh Guliya by 14,853 votes.

The BJP is also hopeful as it has represented Greater Kailash in the past. BJP's candidate, SDMC councillor Shikha Rai is contesting from the seat this time. Apart from BJP's Shikha Rai, Saurabh Bhardwaj is contesting against the Congress candidate Sukhbir Singh Panwar.

The counting of votes is taking place across 11 regions: North, North west, North east, Shahdara, East, West,Central,South, South-west, South-east and New Delhi. The counting centres include CWG Sports complex (East Delhi), NSIT Dwarka (West Delhi), Meerabai Institute of Technology and GB Pant Institute of Technology (Southeast Delhi), CV Raman ITI, Dheerpur (Central Delhi) and Rajiv Gandhi stadium, Bawana (North Delhi). The strong rooms are under the constant watch of the Delhi Police, paramilitary forces, fire tender, PCR and barricading personnel. Apart from appointing strong security, representatives of various political parties are also there at the counting centres for detecting any manipulation or foul play.

Also read: Delhi Election Results 2020 Live Updates: AAP crosses majority mark; BJP leading on 16 seats

Also read: Delhi Election Results 2020: Watch live streaming on Aaj Tak, India Today

Also read: Rajinder Nagar Election Results: AAP's Raghav Chadha leads, BJP's RP Singh, INC's Rocky Tuseed trail

Also read: Malviya Nagar Election Results: AAP's Somnath Bharti fights to retain power over water, sewage issues