Gujarat 10th Result 2019: Gujarat Board to declare Class 10 SSC Results on May 21; check gseb.org for score

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar (GSHEB) will be declaring the Gujarat Board Class 10 SSC Results on May 21. The Gujarat Board Result 2019, or the Gujarat 10th Result 2019 will be announced on the official GSHEB website gseb.org. The GSEB 10th Result 2019 or the Gujarat Board Class 10 SSC Results will also be available on examresults.net as well as indiaresults.com.

The GSEB 10th Result 2019 will be announced by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) around 8 am on May 21.

How to check GSEB SSC Result 2019

Step 1: Go at the GSHEB official website gseb.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'GSHEB SSC Result 2019'.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth to Gujarat 10th Result 2019.

Step 4: Click on 'Submit' option to check your Gujarat 10th Result 2019.

Step 5: You can view your GSEB 10th Result 2019 and scorecard. Download and take a print out.

This year a total of 7.5 lakhs students appeared in the Gujarat Board Class 10 SSC examinations for the 2018-2019 academic sessions that was conducted from March 7 to March 19 according to official data.

Last year, the Gujarat 10th Result 2018 had released the 2018 result on May 28 but this time, it is coming a week earlier.