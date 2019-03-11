GUJCET2019 exam dates expected to be rescheduled due to clash with general elections; check details

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSHSEB may change the Gujarat Common Entrance Test, GUJCET exam dates again this year due to clash with the general elections in the state.

The GSHSEB is yet to notify the new exam dates which will be announced soon by the board on its official website. Students can check the same by visiting GSHSEB's website at gujcet.gseb.org

The GUJCET exam dates have been changed in the past as well. The exam was initially set to be conducted on March 28 and April 4, 2019 but, the dates were rescheduled twice as they clashed with the CBSE Board Exam 2019 dates.

Later, the GUJCET exam dates are set to be held on April 23, 2019, but might change again in the wake of Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat.

GUJCET is Gujarat common Entrance Test which is conducted by Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) for administering students to its engineering courses and pharmacy courses in the state.

Candidates will need to keep checking the GSHSEB website for latest details and updates regarding the GUJCET2019 exam dates.

