'Happy': PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Thursday that his mother Heeraben Modi was administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The Prime Minister has also urged citizens to help and motivate eligible people to take the COVID-19 jab.

In a tweet, the PM said, "Happy to share that my mother has taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today. I urge everyone to help and motivate people around you who are eligible to take the vaccine."

On March 1, Prime Minister Narender Modi kick-started the second phase of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive by getting the first dose of the vaccine himself. Modi was administered the Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine, which has been indigenously developed by Hyderabad-based firm Bharat Biotech.

"Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19," PM Modi had written while sharing an image of himself being inoculated on March 1.

The second phase of the mass COVID-19 vaccination drive began on March 1. After vaccinating 1.5 crore health care and frontline workers during the first phase, in the second phase, people above 60 years and between the ages of 45 and 59 with comorbidities are being administered the vaccine.

Vaccines administered to beneficiaries at government facilities are free of cost, while people will have to pay for this at private hospitals. Earlier, the government had set the ceiling price for COVID-19 vaccination in private facilities at Rs 250 per person per dose.

On March 10, 13,17,357 people were administered COVID-19 vaccine doses. These included 10,30,243 beneficiaries who took the first dose and 2,87,114 healthcare workers and frontline workers who took the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

