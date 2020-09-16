Haryana CM Principal Secy Rajesh Khullar appointed as Executive Director in World Bank

Senior bureaucrat Rajesh Khullar has been appointed as Executive Director, World Bank, Washington, a Personnel Ministry order issued on Monday said.

Khullar, a 1988-batch IAS officer, is currently serving in his cadre state Haryana. He is the principal secretary to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. He will have a tenure of three years or till the date of his superannuation, i.e. August 31, 2023, the order said.

Khullar is also the chairman of the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation. He has held several positions at the Centre including as Joint Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance.

As Joint Secretary, Khullar designed the structure of India's infrastructure debt funds and oversaw key bilateral agreements. In another order, the Personnel Ministry said Sameer Kumar Khare has been appointed Executive Director of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Manila.

Khare is a 1989-batch IAS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre and is currently the additional secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs. He has been appointed Executive Director of ADB for a tenure of three years, it said.

