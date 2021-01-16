Business Today
Health workers celebrate as COVID-19 vaccines arrive at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital

With 'arti' thalis and sweets, the staff of Cooper hospital waited outside the facility to welcome the first beneficiaries of the vaccination drive

PTI | January 16, 2021 | Updated 11:07 IST
At each centre, the vaccine will be provided to 100 health workers on the first day, which cover 28,500 workers

Dozens of health workers clapped and cheered the "vaccine carrier" staff as the coronavirus vaccines doses reached Mumbai's Cooper hospital on Saturday morning.

With 'arti' thalis and sweets, the staff of Cooper hospital waited outside the facility to welcome the first beneficiaries of the vaccination drive.


The hospital is one of the 285 centres in Maharashtra where the vaccnation will be conducted in the first phase. It is also among the centres where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be live through a webcast.

At each centre, the vaccine will be provided to 100 health workers on the first day, which cover 28,500 workers.

The prime minister through video link will view vaccination sessions at Cooper hospital, and at Jalna district hospital in Marathwada.

The state has received 9.63 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine and 20,000 doses of Covaxin vaccine, which have been distributed to all the districts. Vaccinations will be given daily from nine in the morning to five in the evening.

In Mumbai, the vaccination campaign will be launched by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at the centre in Bandra- Kurla complex.

Also read: Coronavirus vaccination drive LIVE updates: PM Modi urges Indians to take both doses; follow COVID protocols

Tags: COVID-19 vaccines | COVID-19 vaccination Mumbai | Cooper hospital | COVID-19 vaccination in maharashtra | COVID-19 vaccination in mumbai
