Among top dignitaries invited to event include PM Narendra Modi, Pranab Mukherjee, Mamata Banerjee and Uddhav Thackeray, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, P Chidambaram

Hemant Soren's oath-taking ceremony Live Updates: PM Modi, Rahul among leaders invited to event
Hemant Soren will take oath as Jharkhand's new chief minister in a swearing-in ceremony today. Among the top dignitaries invited to the event include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former president Pranab Mukherjee, chief ministers Mamata Banerjee and Uddhav Thackeray, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, P Chidambaram. The programme will be held at sprawling Mohrabadi grounds.

Extending good wishes to Soren, PM Modi expressed his inability to attend the event due to a busy schedule. The JVM-P and the CPI-ML-Liberation have also supported the JMM-Congress-RJD coalition, which stormed to power after five years, dethroning the BJP in the just-concluded Assembly elections to the 81-member Assembly.

