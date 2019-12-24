Hemant Soren to be elected JMM legislature party leader today

Having won an emphatic victory in the Jharkhand Assembly polls, the newly-elected JMM MLAs will meet here on Tuesday afternoon to formally elect Hemant Soren as their leader, party sources said.

The Congress legislature group will also meet separately to choose its leader.

Soren, who was projected as the chief ministerial candidate of the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance, is likely to visit New Delhi later with AICC in-charge of Jharkhand, RPN Singh to meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi before staking claim to form the government, sources said.

The three-party alliance has won 47 of the state's 81 seats. The JMM won 30 seats, Congress 16 and RJD one.

The BJP clinched 25 seats, the AJSU Party two, the JVM (P) three and others four.

