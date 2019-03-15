Here's all you need to know about 52 'summer special trains' on Mumbai-Goa route

The Central Railway (CR) Thursday announced it will run 52 special trains between Mumbai and Karmali in Goa and Sawantwadi in Maharashtra to clear the extra rush of passengers during the summer season.

In a statement issued here, the CR said it will run eight trips between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Mumbai and Karmali weekly.

Train No. 01051 will leave LTT at 8.45 pm every Friday from May 17 to June 7 and arrive at Karmali at 8.30 am the next day.

On its return journey, train No. 01052 will leave Karmali at 12.50 pm on every Sunday from May 19 to June 9 and arrive at LTT at 12.20 am the next day.

The release also said eight trips between LTT-Karmali weekly specials will be run at different time.

Train No. 01015 weekly special will leave LTT at 01.10 am on every Sunday from May 19 to June 9 and arrive at Karmali at 12.20 the same day.

Train No. 01016 will leave Karmali at 12.50 pm on every Saturday from May 18 to June 8 and arrive LTT at 11.55 pm the same day, it said.

Train No. 01045 weekly special will leave LTT at 01.10 am on every Friday from April 12 to June 7 and arrive at Karmali at 12.20 pm the same day.

The CR will also run 18 weekly special trains from LTT to Sawantwadi Road station in the Konkan region from April 8.

Train No. 01037 will leave LTT at 01.10 am on every Monday from April 8 to June 3 and arrive at Sawantwadi Road at 1.20 pm the same day.

On its return journey, train No. 01038 will leave Sawantwadi Road at 2.10 pm on every Monday from April 8 to June 3 and arrive LTT at 12.20 am the next day.

Bookings for all the summer special trains on special charges will open on March 16 at all PRS centres and on website www.irctc.co.in, stated the release.