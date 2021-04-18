Highest single-day spike of 2.61 lakh COVID-19 cases, 1,501 deaths in India

India reported its highest-ever single-day spike of 261,500 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. As per data on Sunday morning, India registered 1,501 deaths in the past day. With this, India's overall tally has reached 14,788,109 cases and the death toll has jumped to 177,150, as per the Union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare. The country has 18,01,316 active cases as of 9am on Sunday.

So far, 12,809,643 people have recovered from COVID-19 in India, including 138,423 who recovered in the last 24 hours.

As for vaccination, India has administered 12,26,22,590 doses, including 26,84,956 in the past 24 hours.

As cases continue to rise, several cities have been brought under weekend lockdowns, night curfews or lockdown-like restrictions. Mumbai and Delhi have been put under weekend lockdown as both struggle to curb the spread of coronavirus. Uttar Pradesh also imposed a strict lockdown on Sundays that will remain in force till May 15.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said in a meeting with health ministers of 11 states and UTs that the rate of death has grown to 10.2 per cent. "India is currently reporting the sharpest growth rate of 7.6 per cent in new COVID cases, which is 1.3 times higher than case growth rate of 5.5 per cent reported in June 2020. This is leading to an alarming rise in the daily number of active cases, which currently stand at 16,79,000. There is also a sharp growth of 10.2 per cent in the number of deaths," he said on Saturday.

He alerted that the gap between new cases and recoveries is widening at a fast pace.

After reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the country Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Reviewed preparedness to handle the ongoing COVID-19 situation. Aspects relating to medicines, oxygen, ventilators and vaccination were discussed. Like we did last year, we will successfully fight COVID with even greater speed and coordination."

