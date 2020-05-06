Hijbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo killed in encounter in Kashmir

Riyaz Naikoo, operational commander of Hizbul Mujahideen has been killed during a gun battle between the security forces and the terrorist outfit on Wednesday. Naikoo had taken over the reins after the death of Burhan Wani.

Riyaz Naikoo was on the run for eight years before he was killed in South Kashmir today. The key commander of Hizbul Mujahideen was visiting his aged parents in the village for Ramzan. Intel got a tip-off during his presence after which the operation was launched. A joint team of Indian Army, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a cordon-and-search operation on Tuesday night at Beighbora village.

After the intel was received, multiple fields and railway tracks were dug up in search of an underground hideout. On Wednesday morning, the forces established contact with Hijbul Mujahideen, following which the terrorists were trapped and a prolonged gunfight ensued. The search operation was called off at 1pm on Wednesday.

The house where Riyaz Naikoo was suspected to be trapped was blown up using 40 kg of IED. The Hijbul commander had a bounty of Rs 12 lakh on his head.

Amid the encounter at the Pulwama village, authorities snapped internet services across Kashmir fearing a law and order situation. In yet another gunbattle simultaneously in Pulwama district, two unidentified militants were killed.

Also read: 'No, Thank You': Less than 10% bank borrowers avail 3-month EMI moratorium

Also read: Tax hike on petrol, diesel to add Rs 1.4 lakh crore to govt's kitty: Barclays