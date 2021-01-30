'His ideals continue to motivate millions': PM Modi on death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 73rd death anniversary. The PM said that Gandhi's ideals continue to motivate millions. Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was shot dead on January 30, 1948, by Nathuram Godse. Gandhi's death anniversary is observed as Martyrs' Day across the nation. President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi among others also attended the Sarva Dharma Prarthana Sabha at Rajkot, New Delhi on Martyrs' Day.

Modi wrote on Twitter, "Tributes to the great Bapu on his Punya Tithi. His ideals continue to motivate millions. On Martyrs' Day we recall the heroic sacrifices of all those great women and men who devoted themselves towards India's freedom and the well-being of every Indian.".

President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted about Mahatma Gandhi on his 73rd death anniversary. He wrote, "Today, on behalf of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on the day of immortal sacrifice, I salute his memory of the grateful nation. We should follow his ideals of peace, non-violence, simplicity, purity of means and humility. Let us pledge to walk the path of truth and love shown by him.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to the 'Father of the Nation'. Shah, in a tweet, wrote, "Owe to him on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. ..Humble tribute..".

Former Congress President and Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi also shared his two words about Mahatma Gandhi. He wrote, "'Truth stands without the support of the people, it is self-sufficient.' - Mahatma Gandhi Humble tribute to Bapu's death anniversary."

Several other politicians also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

