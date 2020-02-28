How clean are India's railway stations? Piyush Goyal's Twitter timeline has the answer

Indian Railways, which is the largest rail network in Asia, hasn't had the best public perception when it comes to cleanliness. For decades people have complained about the unkempt state of the stations, platforms as well as the trains. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal is desperately trying to change this negative perception of Indian Railways.

Goyal has been frequently tweeting about different railway stations across India. He has been laying emphasis on the clean condition of these stations in order to improve public perception. In his latest tweet, he highlights the Guntakal Railway Station in Andra Pradesh.

Take a look at the Guntakal Railway Station in Andhra Pradesh, depicting a modern & elegant facade. Clean wide roads and open spaces coupled with comfortable interiors has enhanced the travel experience of passengers. pic.twitter.com/atIeQvvwPo - Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 28, 2020

Goyal says, about the station, "Clean wide roads and open spaces coupled with comfortable interiors has enhanced the travel experience of passengers."

In another tweet on Friday, Goyal talked about the Jhunjhunu Railway Station in Rajasthan. According to the Railway Minister, the station has been redeveloped with intricately painted walls and new passenger-friendly amenities.

Beautiful Stations, Pleasant Journeys: Jhunjhunu Railway Station in Rajasthan has been redeveloped with intricately painted walls and new passenger-friendly amenities.https://t.co/R6dz3iQfL5pic.twitter.com/qfDcN6a3mO - Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 27, 2020

Goyal is not just confined himself to tweeting about regular stations. On Tuesday, he had tweeted about Kolkata's East-West underground metro station. The newly constructed metro station will start to function soon, according to Goyal.

Moving North, Goyal on Wednesday had tweeted about Vyas Railway station in Punjab, calling it "clean, convenient and modern". Goyal claimed that the work of improving the condition of railway stations has been going on continuously.

Mathura Railway Station in Uttar Paresh was featured in Goyal's tweet on Tuesday. Goyal said that the clean station tells the story of steps taken by Indian Railways for the comfort and convenience of the passengers.

Piyush Goyal has been serving as the Cabinet Minister Railways and Commerce since September 2017. Goyal was able to retain his position after the NDA again came to power in 2019. He is a member of the Rajya Sabha from Maharastra.



