Want to add mobile number to Aadhaar card? Here's how you can do it

The government has made it compulsory for Aadhaar cardholders to link their 12-digit unique identification number with several documents such ration cards, PAN (permanent account number) etc.

Meanwhile, to access Aadhaar services online, you need to have your mobile number registered with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

In case you did not register your mobile number while enrolling for Aadhaar, you need to go to a Permanent Enrolment Centre to get it recorded. This is because a mobile number cannot be registered online in the Aadhaar card.

The 12-digit unique number is compulsory for several purposes such as getting a PAN card, filing income tax returns (ITR), etc. Aadhaar is also mandatory to avail benefits of several government schemes.

Once you register your mobile number successfully in your Aadhaar card, you will receive all updates from UIDAI, and will also be able to track the benefits you are eligible to receive.

Here is how you can register your mobile number: