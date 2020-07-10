Want to add mobile number to Aadhaar card? Here's how you can do it

The government has made it compulsory for Aadhaar cardholders to link their 12-digit unique identification number with several documents such ration cards, PAN (permanent account number) etc.
Meanwhile, to access Aadhaar services online, you need to have your mobile number registered with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).
In case you did not register your mobile number while enrolling for Aadhaar, you need to go to a Permanent Enrolment Centre to get it recorded. This is because a mobile number cannot be registered online in the Aadhaar card.
The 12-digit unique number is compulsory for several purposes such as getting a PAN card, filing income tax returns (ITR), etc. Aadhaar is also mandatory to avail benefits of several government schemes.
Once you register your mobile number successfully in your Aadhaar card, you will receive all updates from UIDAI, and will also be able to track the benefits you are eligible to receive.
Here is how you can register your mobile number:
- Go to UIDAI website to find out the nearest enrolment centre.
- Visit the centre and fill out the Aadhaar Correction Form.
- Fill in your current mobile number you want to get updated in Aadhaar.
- Submit the form and provide your biometrics for verification.
- The official will then give you an acknowledgement slip which contains an Update Request Number (URN).
- You can track the status of your Aadhaar updation through this URN number.
- You don't need to furnish or submit any documents to update your mobile number in Aadhaar.
- You also don't need to get another Aadhaar card after getting your mobile number updated.
- Once registered, you will receive Aadhaar OTPs for availing several government facilities.
- If you want to check your Aadhaar update status, you can also dial UIDAI's toll-free number- 1947