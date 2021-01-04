I-T sleuths visit Robert Vadra's residence, record statement in Benami properties case

The income tax department on Monday recorded the statement of Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra in connection with the Benami Property case. The I-T sleuths visited Vadra's residence to record his statement in the Benami properties matter in the afternoon. The case is linked to the properties he allegedly purchased in the United Kingdom through arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari.

Vadra is also being investigated by the economic intelligence agency in the same case in the purchase of a property worth 1.9 million pounds (over Rs 17.77 crore) located at 12, Bryanston Square, London.

Apart from the Bryanston Square mansion, two more properties worth 4 million pounds (around Rs 37.42 crore) and 5 million pounds (more than Rs 46.77 crore), as well as 6 other flats, are also suspected to be owned by Vadra, as per ED sources. The total worth of these properties is 12 million pounds.

Since February 2019, the ED had recorded Vadra's multiple statements, with respect to a money-laundering investigation into the aforementioned properties in the UK.

However, he has denied all the charges and has called himself the victim of a political witch-hunt. Vadra is married to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

Additionally, in September 2015, the ED registered a money laundering case alleging that Vadra-owned Sky Light Hospitality had acquired land in Kolayat, Bikaner, which was meant for the rehabilitation of poor villagers. It was alleged that Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law bought 69.55 hectares of land at a cheaper rate and sold to Allegenery Finlease for Rs 5.15 crore through illegal transactions. As per ED investigation, the buying company Allengenery had no real business, and shareholders were also found to be fake.

