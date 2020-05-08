Business Today
IAF MiG-29 fighter jet crashes in Punjab: Pilot safe, Indian Air Force orders probe

IAF MiG-29 fighter jet crash: Indian Air Force stated that there were no casualties and that a probe has been initiated to find the cause of the accident

Last Updated: May 8, 2020  | 13:29 IST
An MiG-29 fighter jet belonging to the Indian Air Force crashed in Punjab. The jet crashed in Chuharpur village after it developed a technical glitch. The MiG-29 burst into flames soon after it crashed into a field in the village.

The fighter jet was on a training mission near Jalandhar. There has been no casualty so far. The MiG-29 pilot ejected safely and was subsequently rescued by a helicopter, stated the Indian Air Force.

"On 08 May 20, at 10:45 am, one MiG-29 aircraft airborne on a training mission from an Air Force base near Jalandhar met with an accident. The aircraft had developed a technical snag and the pilot ejected safely as he was unable to control the aircraft. The pilot has been rescued by a helicopter," a statement issued by IAF said.

The air force stated that a Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident.

