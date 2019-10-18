India's defence exports to rise to Rs 35,000 crore in 5 years: Army chief Bipin Rawat

Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat said the country's defence exports will most likely rise to Rs 35,000 crore in the next five years as the defence industry becomes more export-oriented. He was speaking at a conclave of Indigenous Defence Equipment Exporters Association on Friday.

The Army chief said, in a globalised world, to "confront emerging threats, it will be wise to strengthen the paradigm of shared responsibilities for defence preparedness". And, in this context, the Indian industry will be happy to help meet the defence needs of friendly foreign countries, defence attaches or military attaches, he added.

"In order to maintain peace and stability, the armed forces have to be capable to deliver the intent when called upon to do so. For that, we need well-trained manpower, soldiers, sailors and airmen who are empowered. I believe that empowerment of the soldiers come from good training providing them with good quality weapons and equipment," said Rawat.

ALSO READ:India's September trade deficit narrows to $10.86 billion

"As we prepare to meet challenges that lie on our security path in an uncertain and complex world, we look towards the defence industry to provide solutions, to meet the needs of our defence forces," he added.

Rawat also mentioned that the next defence expo is scheduled to be held in Lucknow in the first and second week of February next year. Defence industries supported by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) as well as private players will showcase their equipments at the event, some of which will be certified by the Army, he added.

ALSO READ:Rafale engine manufacturer Safran offers to help India develop first indigenous aircraft engine

(With agencies' input)