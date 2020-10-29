Business Today
Loading...

India's eight core industries' output contracts 0.8% in September

The decline in output of eight core infrastructure sectors during the month under review was lowest since March

twitter-logoPTI | October 29, 2020 | Updated 18:27 IST
India's eight core industries' output contracts 0.8% in September
Crude oil, natural gas, refinery products and cement were worst performing sectors

Contracting for the seventh consecutive month, the output of eight core infrastructure sectors dropped by 0.8 per cent in September, mainly due to decline in production of crude oil, natural gas, refinery products and cement.

The production of eight core sectors had contracted 5.1 per cent in September 2019, data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry showed on Thursday.

The decline in output during the month under review was lowest since March.

Also Read: Eight core industries' output contracts 8.5% in August

Barring coal, electricity and steel, all sectors -- crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser and cement -- recorded negative growth in September 2020.

During April-September, the sectors' output dropped by 14.9 per cent as compared to a growth of 1.3 per cent in the same period of the previous year.

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: Eight core industries | Eight core industries india | Eight core industries output | Eight core industries output 2020 | Eight core industries output september 2020 | steel sector | refinery products | cement sector | natural gas sector | coal sector | crude oil se
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close