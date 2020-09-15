India elected member of UN ECOSOC body; surpasses China to clinch seat

India has won a seat at the United Nation's Commission on Status of Women (CSW), informed TS Tirumurti, a permanent representative of India to the UN. UN's Commission on Status of Women is the functional commission of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

Taking to Twitter, Tirumurti wrote, "India wins seat in prestigious ECOSOC body! India elected Member of Commission on Status of Women CSW. It's a ringing endorsement of our commitment to promote gender equality and women's empowerment in all our endeavours. We thank member states for their support".



India, China, and Afghanistan had contested the election for the CSW. India and Afghanistan won the ballot among 54 members, China could not cross the half-way mark.

India would be a member of the UN's CSW for four years (2021-25).

The Commission on the Status of Women is the principal global intergovernmental body exclusively dedicated to the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women. It was established by ECOSOC resolution 11(II) of 21 June 1946.

The CSW is instrumental in promoting women's rights, documenting the reality of women's lives throughout the world, and shaping global standards on gender equality and the empowerment of women.

