India-EU Summit to bolster economic, cultural linkages with Europe: PM Modi

After 13 years of negotiations, India and the European Union on Tuesday sealed a civil nuclear cooperation agreement

twitter-logoPTI | July 15, 2020 | Updated 11:51 IST
India-EU Summit to bolster economic, cultural linkages with Europe: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Ahead of the India-EU Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the dialogue will further strengthen New Delhi's economic as well as cultural linkages with Europe. After 13 years of negotiations, India and the European Union on Tuesday sealed a civil nuclear cooperation agreement. The deal came through a day ahead of their virtual summit which is aimed at further broadbasing ties on a range of areas including trade, investment and defence.

"Will take part in the India-EU Summit at 4:30 PM today. I am confident this Summit will further strengthen our economic as well as cultural linkages with Europe," the prime minister tweeted.

