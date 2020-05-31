India expels 2 Pakistan embassy officials on charges of espionage, orders to leave country within 24 hours

India on Sunday expelled two officials of the Pakistan High Commission on charges of spying and asked them to leave the country within 24 hours, the Ministry of External Affairs said. The two officials were apprehended by Indian law enforcement authorities for indulging in espionage activities.

"The government has declared both these officials persona non grata for indulging in activities incompatible with their status as members of a diplomatic mission and asked them to leave the country within twenty four hours," the MEA said in a statement.

The two officers, who worked in the visa section of the Pakistan High Commission, were caught red handed while engaged in anti-India activity in New Delhi.

Also Read: India-China row: Talks continue without success; PLA carries on troop build-up along border

"Pakistan's Charge de Affaires was issued a demarche in which a strong protest was lodged with regard to the activities of these officials of the High Commission of Pakistan against India's national security," it said.

Besides, Pakistan's Charge de Affairs were asked to ensure that no member of its diplomatic mission should indulge in activities inimical to India or behave in manner incompatible with their diplomatic status.

In a similar incident in 2016, a Pakistan High Commission staffer official Mehmood Akhtar was declared persona non grata after he was caught receiving sensitive documents.

Also Read: Herd immunity as coronavirus strategy too risky for India: CSIR DG