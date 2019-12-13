Business Today
Loading...

India-Japan summit in Assam postponed due to violent protests over Citizenship Act

Shizo Abe was scheduled to arrive in Guwahati on Sunday on a three-day India visit to hold summit talks with PM Modi

twitter-logo PTI   New Delhi     Last Updated: December 13, 2019  | 16:15 IST
India-Japan summit in Assam postponed due to violent protests over Citizenship Act
File photo of PM Modi with Japanese counterpart Shizo Abe

India announced on December 13 that the annual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe, which was scheduled to be held in Guwahati, has been postponed.

Abe was scheduled to arrive in Guwahati on Sunday on a three-day India visit to hold summit talks with Modi.

"With reference to the proposed visit of Japanese PM @AbeShinzo to India, both sides have decided to defer the visit to a mutually convenient date in the near future," Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Raveesh Kumar tweeted.


Guwahati is witnessing massive protest over the new Citizenship law.

Also read: Citizenship (Amendment) Bill gets President's assent, becomes Act

Also read: Citizenship Amendment Bill protests: Trains to Tripura, Assam suspended; 12 companies of RPSF dispatched

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: shinzo abe | narendra modi | pm modi and shinzo abe summit postponed | cab debate | assam protests against citizenship amendment law | citizenship act | india japan summit | india japan summit postponed
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close