Business Today

India on way to becoming 5th largest economy in world, says PM Modi

At $2.6 trillion, the Indian economy is currently ranked sixth in the world behind the US, China, Japan, Germany and the UK

twitter-logo PTI   New Delhi     Last Updated: January 25, 2019  | 18:57 IST
India on way to becoming 5th largest economy in world, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said India is on the way to becoming the fifth largest economy in the world.

Speaking at the India-South Africa Business Summit here, he said India is the world's fastest-growing major economy and the government is committed to reforms that will further propel it.

At $2.6 trillion, the Indian economy is currently ranked sixth in the world behind the US, China, Japan, Germany and the UK.

Modi listed out government's initiatives including the push for boosting domestic manufacturing through Make in India and digitising the economy through Digital India.

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: PM Modi | narendra modi | modi | India | indian economy | economy of India | India | South Africa | Business summit | make in india | digital india | Prime Minister Narendra Modi
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close