India stands in solidarity with ISRO scientists: Here's how Twitterites react after Chandrayaan-2 setback

Communication from Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander to ISRO's ground station was lost on Saturday, minutes before the touchdown on the lunar surface.

twitter-logo BusinessToday.In        Last Updated: September 7, 2019  | 11:05 IST
Addressing the media, ISRO chairman, K Sivan said that the space agency lost contact with the Vikram lander, when the mission was at an altitude of 2.1 kilometres from the surface of the moon.

India's Chandrayaan 2 came very close to a historic achievement on Saturday, 7 September, before Isro lost touch with the Vikram lander minutes just 2.1 km above the Moon's surface.

However, all is not lost though, as the Orbiter which ferried lander Vikram and rover Pragyan to the Moon's orbit remains functional. The Indian space agency is now examining available information to ascertain what went wrong at the last minute with the soft landing of Vikram.

Reacting to the development, various leaders of the country including PM Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind encouraged the scientists of ISRO. They asked the space agency to not lose hope.

PM Narendra Modi who was also present at the ISRO Centre in Bengaluru. After losing contact with the lander Vikram, he consoled the scientists at ISRO and tweeted "Nation is proud of you."

Mahindra Group CEO Anand Mahindra took to Twitter and posted a motivational message for the ISRO scientists. Anand Mahindra later shared an inspiring note, saying that Chandrayaan's Vikram Lander is whispering to the nation and saying, "If at first, you don't succeed, try, try again".

Several politicians also reacted on Twitter and extended support to ISRO.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated the space agency for the magnificent work and said that it is an inspiration for every Indian.

As the team at ISRO awaits to analyse the data, Twitterati shared words to uplift the morale of scientists:

