India stands in solidarity with ISRO scientists: Here's how Twitterites react after Chandrayaan-2 setback

Communication from Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander to ISRO's ground station was lost on Saturday, minutes before the touchdown on the lunar surface.

India's Chandrayaan 2 came very close to a historic achievement on Saturday, 7 September, before Isro lost touch with the Vikram lander minutes just 2.1 km above the Moon's surface.

Addressing the media, ISRO chairman, K Sivan said that the space agency lost contact with the Vikram lander, when the mission was at an altitude of 2.1 kilometres from the surface of the moon.

However, all is not lost though, as the Orbiter which ferried lander Vikram and rover Pragyan to the Moon's orbit remains functional. The Indian space agency is now examining available information to ascertain what went wrong at the last minute with the soft landing of Vikram.

Reacting to the development, various leaders of the country including PM Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind encouraged the scientists of ISRO. They asked the space agency to not lose hope.

PM Narendra Modi who was also present at the ISRO Centre in Bengaluru. After losing contact with the lander Vikram, he consoled the scientists at ISRO and tweeted "Nation is proud of you."

India is proud of our scientists! They've given their best and have always made India proud. These are moments to be courageous, and courageous we will be! Chairman @isro gave updates on Chandrayaan-2. We remain hopeful and will continue working hard on our space programme. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 6, 2019

Mahindra Group CEO Anand Mahindra took to Twitter and posted a motivational message for the ISRO scientists. Anand Mahindra later shared an inspiring note, saying that Chandrayaan's Vikram Lander is whispering to the nation and saying, "If at first, you don't succeed, try, try again".

Several politicians also reacted on Twitter and extended support to ISRO.

With #Chandrayaan2 Mission, the entire team of ISRO has shown exemplary commitment and courage. The country is proud of @ISRO. We all hope for the best #PresidentKovind - President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 6, 2019

There is nothing to despair. ISRO only lost communication with the Lander & not the hopes of 1.3 billion Indians. The Orbiter with its payloads is performing its mission. @isro#Chandrayaan2 - VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) September 7, 2019

à¤à¥à¤¶à¤¿à¤¶ à¤à¤°à¤¨à¥ à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¹à¤¾à¤° à¤¨à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤¹à¥à¤¤à¥.. India is proud of @isro and its team of scientists. The ISRO's mission to reach the Moon is bound to succeed. Their courage and commitment will ultimately make it successful. I wish team ISRO a great success in their future endeavours. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the courage of Isro scientists and said that Isro's mission to reach moon is bound to succeed. - Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 7, 2019

Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering:We are proud of India and its scientists today. #Chandrayaan2 saw some challenges last minute but courage and hard work you have shown are historical. Knowing Prime Minister Narendra Modi.I have no doubt he and his #ISRO team will make it happen one day pic.twitter.com/AA8B2vXx8o - ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2019

ISRO's achievement with getting Chandrayaan-2 so far has made every Indian proud. India stands with our committed and hard working scientists at @isro. My best wishes for future endeavours. - Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 6, 2019

We are with you @isro. You have brought the nation, it's young minds and all, together in sensing your achievements in Space. You will succeed. - Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) September 6, 2019

What a phenomenal achievement!!!! We are there..... we shall remain hopeful and courageous and have no doubt that we will cover the last mile.....SOON - Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 6, 2019

Heartiest congratulations to our scientists.....your work and huge efforts make us proud. India salutes you! - Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 6, 2019 There are no failures, only temporary roadblocks to the achievements of our goals. We are proud of every single @isro scientist for what they have been able to achieve till now. We are all with you and hope for the best for the future!#Chandrayaan2Live#VikramLander - Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) September 6, 2019

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated the space agency for the magnificent work and said that it is an inspiration for every Indian.

Congratulations to the team at #ISRO for their incredible work on the Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission. Your passion & dedication is an inspiration to every Indian. Your work is not in vain. It has laid the foundation for many more path breaking & ambitious Indian space missions. ð®ð³ - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 6, 2019

