India to receive average monsoon rains in 2019: IMD

India is likely to receive average monsoon rains this year, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.
Last Updated: April 15, 2019 | 18:29 IST
"Monsoon rains are expected to be 96 percent of a long-term average," quoted M. Rajeevan, secretary at the Ministry of Earth Sciences.
Monsoon rains are expected to be 96 percent of a long-term average, M. Rajeevan, secretary at the Ministry of Earth Sciences, told a news conference.
The IMD defines average, or normal, rainfall as between 96 percent and 104 percent of a 50-year average of 89 centimetres for the entire four-month season beginning June.
