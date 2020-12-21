India-Vietnam virtual summit: $100-million defence line of credit, new opportunities on agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a virtual summit with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc today. The meeting comes amid a time when China's assertiveness is peaking in both countries.

Both the leaders will exchange views on wide-ranging bilateral, regional and global issues and provide guidance for the future development of India-Vietnam comprehensive strategic partnership during the summit, said the official press release from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

In 2020, both countries continued to maintain high-level exchanges, stated the release.

Both sides will also talk about the implementation of India's $100-million defence line of credit for 12 high-speed guard boats for Vietnam. New opportunities in renewable energy cooperation will also be explored.

It is likely that a number of agreements or announcements will be made in the domain of defence, energy, healthcare and development partnership.

The summit is also going to emphasise on India's development and capacity building assistance through initiatives such as the quick impact projects, Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) initiatives, projects in water resource management in Vietnam's Mekong delta, digital connectivity and heritage conservation.

Earlier Modi and Phuc had a telephone conversation on 13 April 2020 to discuss the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam's Vice-President H.E. Ms. Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh came to India in February 2020 on an official visit.

Additionally, the two leaders met virtually during the 17th ASEAN-India Summit last month.

