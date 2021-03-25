India will be epicentre of global growth, offer tsunami of opportunities: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani on Thursday said India will be the epicentre of global growth and transformation, and the country will provide a 'tsunami of opportunities' for entrepreneurs.

Delivering the keynote address at EY's virtual '22nd Entrepreneur of the Year - India' awards ceremony, Ambani said one of the reasons for his confidence about India is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to have a larger role for private sector in India's future development.

"Today, our country is going to be the epicentre of global growth and transformation. India's rise has already begun. India is surging ahead as an economic power, as a democratic power, as a diplomatic and strategic power, as a cultural power, and also as a digital and technology power," Ambani said.

He said Indian entrepreneurs will be the key driving force behind India's rise.

"As I look at the India of today and tomorrow, I see a tsunami of opportunities for entrepreneurs. There are two reasons for my confidence. Firstly, our Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, has been advocating a greater role for the private sector in India's future development. All of us should welcome this," Ambani said.

Besides, he said, the new technologies provide an opportunity to transform the economy. All the businesses - small, medium and big - have 'once-in-a-lifetime' opportunity to meet the needs and aspirations of 1.3 billion people for good quality of life. "We have the potential in the coming decades to be among top three economies of the world."

Ambani said new sectors like clean energy, education, healthcare, life sciences and biotechnology, and transformation of existing agricultural, industrial, and service sectors offer unprecedented opportunities.

He advised entrepreneurs to be ready to work with limited resources, but with unlimited determination. Indian entrepreneurs are now capable of providing world-beating quality to meet the needs of domestic market at the most competitive cost, which opens up the entire global market for them.

"Hence, Indian entrepreneurs have dual opportunities, first, to serve the domestic markets and then the global markets," Ambani said, and asked them not to be deterred by failures.

