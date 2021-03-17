Indian Air Force Group Captain dies in MiG-21 Bison accident; inquiry ordered

An Indian Air Force officer lost his life on Wednesday after the MiG-21 Bison aircraft that he was flying was involved in an accident. Group Captain A Gupta was taking off from an airbase for a combat training mission when the accident took place. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the incident.

"A MiG-21 Bison aircraft of IAF was involved in a fatal accident this morning, while taking off for a combat training mission at an airbase in central India. The IAF lost Group Captain A Gupta in the tragic accident. IAF expresses deep condolences and stands firmly with the family members. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident," said the IAF in a statement.

This is the second incident this year. Earlier in January, a MiG-21 Bison experienced major technical malfunction during a training sortie. "During a training sortie in the western sector, a MiG-21 Bison aircraft experienced a major technical malfunction this evening. The pilot ejected safely at about 2015 hrs. There is no loss of life. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," the IAF had said in a tweet.

