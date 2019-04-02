Indian-American executive Neeraj Sahai named president of Dun & Bradstreet International

A top Indian-American executive at Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has been named new president of Dun & Bradstreet International, a global leader in commercial data, analytics and insights for businesses.

Neeraj Sahai, 60, who did his master's in economics from the University of Delhi, will be based at the company's New Jersey headquarters.

"Dun & Bradstreet is fortunate to have two exceptional leaders, Neeraj as President of Dun & Bradstreet International and Gil Shaked, as Chief Technology Officer, join our executive team at this critical moment in our trajectory," said Dun & Bradstreet president Stephen C Daffron.

As president of the international arm of the firm, Sahai will work closely with Daffron and chief executive officer Anthony Jabbour to align the company's businesses and joint ventures in Asia, India, the UK, Ireland, as well as the Dun & Bradstreet worldwide network of partners, around the firm's go-to-market strategy and growth opportunity, according to a news release.

"I'm pleased to join Dun & Bradstreet at such a momentous time in the company's story," Sahai said in a statement.

"International growth will be key to our next chapter and working with Anthony and Stephen I'm confident that we can bring innovation and opportunity to our partners and customers around the world," he added.

Sahai joins Dun & Bradstreet from Standard & Poor's Ratings where he was serving in the same capacity. Prior to S&P, Sahai held several leadership roles with Citigroup across Securities and Fund Services, Global Transaction Services and Capital Markets and Banking.

Sahai has an MBA from Clarkson University and also attended the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton Advanced Management Programme.