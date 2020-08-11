Indian forces prepared for long haul along Ladakh border: Army to parliamentary panel

Nearly two months after the Galwan Valley incident, the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh continues to be a high tension area. The Indian armed forces have prepared for a long haul in the region as there are reports that China's People Liberation Army has transgressed into Indian territory in Eastern Ladakh. Deployments have been made to deal with the situation, top military brass headed by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat told a parliamentary panel.

Among the top army brass was Army Vice Chief who informed the parliamentary panel that efforts are being made to rebuild trust with China's PLA, according to India Today. The Chinese army has been amassing heavy troops with armoured regiments and long-range weaponry since May this year.

The military brass also informed the panel that the Indian forces are ready for any eventuality along the LAC in Ladakh. The army has been deploying and preparing for the harsh winter ahead, according to the news site.

The Indian Army and China's PLA have been engaged in a confrontation since April. At the start of the conflict, the Chinese in the garb of an exercise in the Xinjiang province on its side of the Line of Actual Control rushed troops towards the Indian front to transgress into Indian territories there.

The PLA has been stepping inside Indian areas in Finger area and several other friction points along the LAC. It has refused to disengage from these areas since mid-July heightening the tension between the two opposing armies. India and China have also held five rounds of Corps Commander level talks but they have not been able to find any solution to change the actual ground position in many areas.Also Read: India should have coronavirus vaccine by December, says Adar Poonawalla Also Read: Coronavirus crisis: PM Modi holds virtual meeting with CMs of 10 states; key highlights





